2 killed, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least 19 people were wounded — two of them fatally — in citywide shootings over the weekend.

Among the wounded is a 6-month-old boy who was hurt in the weekend’s earliest reported shooting Friday in South Shore.

The infant and two men, 28 and 65, were on a sidewalk about 5:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 71st Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A bullet grazed the infant in the leg, and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger man was hit in the knee and chest, while the older man was struck in the foot. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Saturday, a man died after he was found with a gunshot wound blocks away in the same South Side neighborhood.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:55 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Constance and found 26-year-old Kendall Henderson in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, a man was killed in a double shooting in Austin on the West Side.

About 4 p.m., Derrick Burns, 20, and a 28-year-old woman were stopped at a traffic light in the 700 block of North Cicero Avenue when a male got out of a white vehicle that was also stopped, authorities said.

The male approached the vehicle the pair was in and fired shots, authorities said. Burns was struck in the head and chest, while the woman was hit in the torso.

They were able to take themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where Burns was pronounced dead, authorities said. The woman was listed in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded by gunfire Sunday a few blocks away in Austin.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 12:21 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Van Buren Street and found the teen and a man with gunshot wounds, police said. The boy had been struck in the arm and abdomen, while the man, 36, was hit in the back.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was stabilized, police said.

A couple hours later, another teen boy was wounded in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the South Side.

He was walking down the sidewalk about 3:42 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Whipple Street when someone inside a white van that drove past him opened fire in his direction, police said.

The 16-year-old was hit in the leg, but managed to run home, police said. He took himself to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Shootings across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday left at least 11 others wounded.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 21 others were hurt in citywide gun violence.