5 killed, 21 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least 26 people were shot — five of them fatally — in citywide gun violence over the weekend.

Saturday, a man wanted for shooting a woman in the Fulton River District earlier in the week was shot by police during a prolonged manhunt that began after he shot a Chicago police officer in Englewood on the South Side.

Michael Blackman, 45, was shot about 3:35 p.m. following an “armed encounter” with officers near 64th Street and Bell Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Blackman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, where he was being treated for eight gunshot wounds and a broken femur, according to Brendan Deenihan, deputy chief of the Chicago police’s Bureau of Detectives.

The shooting marked the end of a daylong search that was instigated by Blackman’s alleged shooting of an officer earlier that morning.

Blackman shot the officer about 8:40 a.m. when the Chicago Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrived at a home near 65th Street and Winchester Avenue to arrest Blackman in connection with the woman’s shooting, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, but underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said.

In the weekend’s latest fatal shooting, a man was killed Sunday during an attempted carjacking in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Alexis Andrade was in a vehicle with a 21-year-old woman about 11:47 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue when a male approached him and demanded the vehicle, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An “altercation” broke out and the carjacker shot the 22-year-old in the arm, chest and forehead, authorities said.

Andrade was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The woman he was with wasn’t injured.

Earlier, a 54-year-old man was killed in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Erik McNeal was in a garage about 8:25 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Loomis Street when he was struck in the head by gunfire from an unknown location, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Officers found him after responding to a ShotSpotter alert. He was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

About a couple of hours before that shooting, a man was fatally wounded by gunfire in Chatham on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Maryland Avenue when someone approached the vehicles and opened fire, police said. The man was hit multiple times, and pronounced dead on the scene.

Two people were killed Saturday in Roseland, when an alleged robber and a concealed-carry holder shot each other during an attempted robbery.

Derrick Gholston, 43, was standing about 7:15 p.m. outside of a business in the first block of East 112th Place when he was approached by two men who flashed a handgun and demanded his property, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

After Gholston complied, the two suspects entered the business and announced another robbery, authorities said. Gholston, who was a concealed-carry permit holder, then pulled out his own gun and confronted the robbers, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

He and one of the alleged robbers, 18-year-old Carlos Smith, were each struck and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. Both were pronounced dead within an hour of the shootout.

A 51-year-old man who was in the business during the robbery attempt was also struck twice in the leg during the gun battle, police said. He was taken to Christ as well, and his condition was stabilized.

The second male robbery suspect fled and has not been taken into custody, police said.

The weekend’s earliest shooting happened Friday and left a man wounded in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle about 7:33 p.m. in the 700 block of West 100th Street when someone opened fire, police said. The 24-year-old was struck twice to the shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition was stabilized.

At least 12 others were hurt in gun violence incidents within city limits between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and 18 others were wounded in citywide gun violence.