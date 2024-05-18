Man hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in downtown Ross store, police say

An argument inside a Ross store in The Loop turned to a stabbing, leaving one man hospitalized, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of E. Randolph Street.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was inside the store when he got into an argument with another man.

Police said the situation escalated when the man pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach and back.

The injured man was taken to Northwestern Hospital and is in fair condition, CPD said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and the investigation is ongoing.