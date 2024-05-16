Manhunt in Western Springs ends after homeowner holds suspect at gunpoint in backyard: prosecutors

Two Chicago men are accused of stealing two chainsaws from a truck before leading police on a high-speed chase through the Chicago suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

Kawann Moore, 39, has been charged with one count of burglary, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer (prior conviction) and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Richard Pegue, 35, has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

At about 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Lombard police responded to a call at 125 S. Lombard Avenue for a burglary of a motor vehicle where two chainsaws, valued at about $200 each, were stolen, prosecutors said.

A short time later, an Oak Brook police officer located a vehicle suspected to be involved in the burglary near 31st Street and Midwest Club Parkway.

When the officer began following the vehicle, a gold minivan, the driver, later identified as Moore, allegedly began driving into oncoming traffic near 39th Street and Glendenning Road, prosecutors said.

The officer then activated his emergency lights and sirens. At that time, Moore allegedly fled from the officer.

During the pursuit, Moore allegedly reached speeds of about 120 mph on Interstate 55, where he nearly struck a motorcyclist, prosecutors said.

He then reached about 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on Ogden Avenue. Moore allegedly violated multiple traffic control devices along Ogden Avenue during the pursuit.

Kawann Moore, 39 (left), Richard Pegue, 35 (right)

The pursuit ended after both men allegedly exited the vehicle on foot near 80th Place and Howard Avenue in Willow Springs in a school zone while children were outside for recess.

Pegue was taken into custody near the school after a brief foot pursuit, prosecutors said.

Moore allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area.

A homeowner called 911 to report that he was holding Moore at gunpoint after discovering him hiding in his backyard, where his nine-year-old child was playing.

Moore then fled the homeowner back to the wooded area, where he was taken into custody.

When searching the minivan, authorities allegedly found two chainsaws in the vehicle.

While investigating, detectives determined that Pegue allegedly stole the chainsaws from the bed of the truck, entered the minivan driven by Moore and then both men fled the scene.

"The dangerous behavior allegedly exhibited by the defendants in this case is extremely alarming," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations that in the middle of the afternoon these men traveled at 100 mph on a busy local road and 120 mph on the expressway, nearly hitting a motorcyclist, put the public and the officers involved at great risk. What I find particularly disturbing are the allegations that not only did the defendants flee on foot near a school while children were outside for recess, one of the defendants was caught in a residential backyard where a child was playing outside."

A judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for the two men.

The next court appearance for both Moore and Pegue is scheduled for June 10.