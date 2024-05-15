17-year-old boy allegedly carjacked woman at gunpoint in Marquette Park

A 17-year-old boy was arrested this week after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Marquette Park.

The juvenile was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful person by a person under 21 and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

At about 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, the teen was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department. He was identified as one of the teens who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 20-year-old woman in the 2700 block of West 72nd Street.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.