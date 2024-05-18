Chicago police seek public's help in search for missing teen on SW Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen on the city's Southwest Side.

Arriel Medley, 15, was last seen May 15 in the area of 6800 S. Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-4 with brown eyes, brown hair and she has a scar near her left eye.

Anyone with more information on Medley's whereabouts is urged to contact Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.