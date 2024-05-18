Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Des Plaines; road temporarily closed

A man is hospitalized after being struck by a Metra train in Des Plaines Saturday afternoon. The incident led to a temporary road closure.

It happened near the intersection of Pearson Street on the Metra train tracks, according to Des Plaines police.

Police said the train was heading westbound when it struck the man.

His condition is unknown, but he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The roadway is currently closed pending further investigation.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes if traveling through the downtown area, according to police.

Inbound and outbound trains may also have extensive delays, according to Metra.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.