Missing teen on West Side: Zion Rackley last seen May 14

The search for a missing 16-year-old boy is nearing a week and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Zion Rackley was reported missing May 14 and was last seen leaving his home in the 1200 block of N Artesian Avenue, on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on Rackley's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.