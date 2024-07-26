4 suspects allegedly discharged chemical irritant then battered and robbed victim at Red Line station

article

Chicago police are searching for four suspects who allegedly battered and robbed a victim at a CTA Red Line station last week.

At about 12:20 a.m. on July 19, the four suspects allegedly approached a victim at the Red Line Morse stop in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue and discharged a chemical irritant.

The suspects then allegedly battered the victim before taking personal property by the use of force, police said.

The offenders are described as four African-American men and women between the ages of 18 and 25.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Public Transportation Section at (312) 745-4447.