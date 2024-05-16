Bloom Trail HS shaken by sexual abuse allegations: Civil lawsuit filed against coach, teacher

A high school softball coach and teacher is facing allegations of sexual abuse.

He's accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

The details of the alleged abuse are outlined in a civil lawsuit that was filed in Cook County last week against Bloom Trail High School, the school district and Ron Giglio, who is now on administrative leave.

Now that one alleged, unnamed victim has come forward, her attorney said they are getting calls from other women who said they have similar experiences with this teacher and softball coach.

The news of the lawsuit sparked a small demonstration outside the high school. All the protesters are former students and called the alleged abuse "common knowledge."

The civil lawsuit alleges Giglio began to groom the plaintiff when she was a sophomore and by the time she was a junior, they were having a sexual relationship.

Giglio is not only a teacher, but also a softball coach. One former student and player said she quit the team after she tried to report something to administrators about Giglio, but nothing happened.

"It's most important to me that the students that they have going and the parents they have going, they at least know what's happening and how intense it actually is. It's not, it's not this thing that happened 20 years ago. The statement that the school released was, ‘we got this lawsuit about something that happened over two decades ago.’ Well, I, I graduated in 2017 and I had an incident. There's plenty of people I know that have had incidents. It is, like I said, an open secret," said Jennifer Wein.

The school's statement also said they cannot comment because it is a personnel and legal matter.

"What we can share is that the safety of our students is our number one priority and the listed staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district conducts a thorough investigation," the statement reads.

The district spokesperson adds if any student has concerns about safety, they should report it to staff immediately.

Giglio has not been officially charged – he's only been named in the lawsuit.