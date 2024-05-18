Norridge police officer stabbed by suspect while transporting him to jail: police

A routine police transport turned violent when a suspect reportedly stabbed a Norridge police officer during transit.

Norridge police were taking the suspect, a 37-year-old man who hasn't been named, just before 6 p.m. Saturday from a hospital to the police station.

He is charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

As they were traveling south on Canfield Avenue, near Winnemac Avenue, the suspect was reportedly causing a disturbance in the back seat of the squad car.

The officers pulled over and as they were checking on the suspect, he pulled a knife and stabbed an officer and himself, according to police.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the suspect is still in custody and is also being treated at a hospital for his injuries.

It's unknown if the suspect will face additional charges. The investigation is ongoing.