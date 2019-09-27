Baby, 2 men wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Two men and a 6-month-old boy were wounded in a shooting Friday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 5:20 p.m., the pair, 28 and 65, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of East 71st Street when they were struck by unknown gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old was struck in the knee and chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The 65-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The 6-month-old boy was grazed by a bullet on the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate the shooting.