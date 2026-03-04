Chicago police warn of fraudulent donation scheme

The Brief Chicago police warn of a scam where suspects ask for donations tied to a "tragic event," then use victims’ phones to transfer money from cash apps, sometimes by force. The incidents happened Feb. 5, Feb. 11, and Feb. 18 in the Near West Side, Little Italy, and Near South Side. Police urge people to verify charities, never hand over an unlocked phone, report suspicious activity, and call 312-744-8263 or visit CPDTIP.com (Ref #P26-3-007) with tips.



Chicago police are warning the public of a recent scam seeking donations after a tragic event in the South Loop and Near South Side.

What we know:

According to police, in the incidents, the offenders told victims that they were seeking donations after a "tragic event." When the victim agrees to donate, the offenders rapidly transfer banks funds out of cash payment apps via the victim's phone into the offender's accounts. In two of the incidents, the offenders took the victims' phones by force before completing the transactions.

The offenders are described as four Black men, 25–40 years-old, 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-11, 175–220 lbs.

Dates and locations:

1300 block of S. Canal St on Feb. 5 at approx. 6:00 p.m. (Near West Side)

1400 W. Taylor St on Feb. 11 at approx. 5:20 p.m. (Little Italy)

2100 block of S. Prairie Ave on Feb. 18 at approx. 4:32 p.m. (Near South Side)

What you can do:

Police are warning the public to pay attention to suspicious people and vehicles loitering and report any suspicious behavior. The public are also reminded to always verify any charitable organization's registration status before donating, never hand over an unlocked phone to a stranger, and inform your bank immediately if you have shared your account information with a scammer.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-3-007.