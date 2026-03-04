Chicago businesses hit in early-morning burglary spree across South Side: police

The Brief Police are investigating a series of South Side commercial burglaries where about four masked suspects broke glass doors or windows, stole cash and merchandise, and fled in a black Infiniti sedan. The break-ins happened early March 4 in neighborhoods including Kenwood, South Shore, Washington Heights, Beverly, Archer Heights and West Elsdon. Authorities urge businesses to secure properties, save surveillance footage and report tips to Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or CPDTIP.com (Ref #26-CWP-007).



Chicago police are warning the public about a string of recent commercial burglaries on the South Side.

What we know:

In the incidents, approximately four suspects broke the glass of the business's glass front door or window. Then they took money, cash registers, and merchandise. One of the suspects stays in a black Infiniti sedan during the robbery, and the suspects flee in the vehicle.

The suspects are being described as wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and gloves.

Dates and locations:

1400 block of E. 47th St., on March 4 at 2:30 a.m. (Kenwood)

7600 block of S. Jeffery Blvd., on March 4 at 2:45 a.m. (South Shore)

10300 block of S Halsted St., on March 4 at 3:07 a.m. (Washington Heights)

2100 block of W. 95th St., on March 4 at 3:25 a.m. (Beverly)

4800 block of S. Pulaski Rd., on March 4 at 3:58 a.m. (Archer Heights)

5100 block of S. Pulaski Rd., on March 4 at 4:24 a.m. (West Elsdon)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep the perimeter of your property well lit, secure all doors and windows, repair any broken doors, windows or locks, save any surveillance video and report any suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-CWP-007.