1 ejected from car, killed in fiery Prospect Heights crash: police

One person was killed in a single-car crash in a northern suburb Saturday morning.

A car crashed into a guardrail and caught fire before landing in the Des Plaines River in Prospect Heights around 5:49 a.m., according to Prospect Heights police.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue when it hit a guardrail and a concrete retaining wall.

The vehicle caught on fire as a result of the crash and went airborne over the concrete retaining wall, police said.

A single occupant was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Police and fire personnel determined the driver was killed as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The name of the driver will not being released at this time and until the family is notified.

During the investigation, Milwaukee Avenue between 540 N. Milwaukee Avenue and River Road will be closed. River Road between E. Old Willow Road and Milwaukee avenue will be closed as well.

The crash remains under investigation. More information will be made available when the investigation concludes.