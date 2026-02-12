Elderly drivers injured after crash sends vehicle into pond in Huntley: officials

The Brief Two elderly women were hospitalized after a two-car crash at 9:45 a.m. near West River Park Drive and Del Webb Boulevard in Huntley. One vehicle went down a hill and stopped in ankle-deep water near a pond; both cars were heavily damaged. Injuries were minor to moderate and not life-threatening; the crash remains under investigation.



Two people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in a northwest Chicago suburb sent one of the cars into a pond, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. near West River Park Drive and Del Webb Boulevard in Huntley.

Rescue crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash just south of the intersection. One vehicle remained near the roadway, while the other went down a hill and came to rest near a pond, stopping just a few feet from shore in ankle-deep water, according to Huntley fire officials.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Authorities said both drivers were elderly women.

The driver of the vehicle that went into the pond required minor extrication, officials said.

Both women were evaluated at the scene and transported to an area hospital. Their injuries were described as minor to moderate and not life-threatening.

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Huntley police.