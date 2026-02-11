Chicago man charged in violent CTA robbery

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in a violent CTA train attack. Police say a 55-year-old rider was beaten and robbed last October. The suspect is due in court this week.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the beating and robbery of a 55-year-old man aboard a CTA train last fall.

What we know:

Artiz Haywood, 20, was arrested Tuesday by members of CPD's counterterrorism team.

Investigators alleged Haywood was one of three people involved in the Oct. 21, 2025, attack on a CTA train near the Garfield Red Line station.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries during the incident. Haywood has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, robbery and unlawful restraint, all felonies.

What's next:

He remains in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday at the Cook County courthouse.