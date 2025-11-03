CTA Red Line robbery: 3 suspects sought for stealing from rider

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Provided by the Chicago Police Department

The Brief Chicago police are searching for three people accused of robbing a CTA Red Line rider near the Garfield station on Oct. 21. The suspects were wearing a red Ferrari jacket, a letterman jacket with a "C," and a gray GAP hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives or submit a tip online.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted for robbing a CTA Red Line rider last month on the South Side.

What we know:

The robbery took place around 3:46 a.m. on Oct. 21 on the Red Line near the Garfield station, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspects were described as three Black males, one of whom was wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and a black jacket with Ferrari patches. The other two were wearing a letterman jacket with a "C" and a gray GAP hoodie.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify what was stolen or if anyone was injured in the robbery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com and use reference #JJ459474.