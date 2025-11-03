CTA Red Line robbery: 3 suspects sought for stealing from rider
Provided by the Chicago Police Department
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people wanted for robbing a CTA Red Line rider last month on the South Side.
What we know:
The robbery took place around 3:46 a.m. on Oct. 21 on the Red Line near the Garfield station, according to a CPD community alert.
The suspects were described as three Black males, one of whom was wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and a black jacket with Ferrari patches. The other two were wearing a letterman jacket with a "C" and a gray GAP hoodie.
What we don't know:
Police did not specify what was stolen or if anyone was injured in the robbery.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com and use reference #JJ459474.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.