12 puppies, 2 adult dogs rescued after being abandoned in Harvey: Cook County Sheriff
HARVEY, Ill. - A dozen puppies and two adult dogs were rescued by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Animal Crimes Unit in Harvey, Ill.
On May 14, Cook County Animal Control found two pit bull mix dogs, one male and one female, in the 15400 block of Campbell Drive. Investigators also found 12 pit bull mix puppies, who were less than a week old. Investigators learned that the owner of the dogs had moved away and left them all behind.
The dogs were all transported to the South Suburban Humane Society. They will remain there until they are adopted to their forever homes.
(Cook County Sheriff's Office)
Anyone interested in adopting can reach out to the South Suburban Humane Society at 708-755-7387.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.