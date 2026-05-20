12 puppies, 2 adult dogs rescued after being abandoned in Harvey: Cook County Sheriff

The Brief Cook County authorities rescued 12 pit bull mix puppies and two adult dogs from a home in Harvey after investigators said the animals were abandoned. The puppies, believed to be less than a week old, were found May 14 along with a male and female pit bull mix on Campbell Drive. All 14 dogs were taken to the South Suburban Humane Society, where they will stay until they are adopted.



A dozen puppies and two adult dogs were rescued by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Animal Crimes Unit in Harvey, Ill.

On May 14, Cook County Animal Control found two pit bull mix dogs, one male and one female, in the 15400 block of Campbell Drive. Investigators also found 12 pit bull mix puppies, who were less than a week old. Investigators learned that the owner of the dogs had moved away and left them all behind.

The dogs were all transported to the South Suburban Humane Society. They will remain there until they are adopted to their forever homes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone interested in adopting can reach out to the South Suburban Humane Society at 708-755-7387.