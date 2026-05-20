Robbins mayor calls for body camera footage after arrest in Calumet Park

The Brief Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant says Calumet Park police unlawfully arrested him during a traffic stop early May 15, claiming officers handcuffed him, towed his car, and failed to explain why he was stopped until later at the station. Bryant received citations for disobeying a traffic signal, obstruction of a police officer, and lack of insurance, though he disputes the insurance claim and says he was arrested simply for repeatedly asking why he was pulled over. Bryant is calling for the release of police body camera footage, wants his impounded vehicle returned, and plans to meet with Calumet Park Mayor Ronald Denson as he prepares for a July court appearance.



Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant says he is calling for the release of body camera footage after an early morning encounter with police in Calumet Park, Illinois that led to his arrest, vehicle tow, and multiple citations.

The backstory:

Bryant says the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday, May 15, as he was leaving a friend’s home after a night out. He says he recorded a 22-second video during the encounter with officers from the Calumet Park Police Department in which he can be heard asking why he was pulled over.

According to Bryant, he was not given a clear explanation at the scene and says he was only informed later at the police station that the stop was related to an alleged traffic signal violation.

The stop reportedly began near I-57 and the 127th Street area. Bryant says he made a right turn and was followed by officers to a Citgo gas station in the 12700 block of South Wood Street, where the encounter escalated.

Bryant says officers placed him in handcuffs and had his vehicle towed. He claims he was not informed of the reason for his arrest until after arriving at the station. He also disputes one of the citations issued to him.

Dig deeper:

He says he received three citations: one for disobeying a traffic signal, one for obstruction of a police officer, and one for lack of insurance.

Bryant disputes the insurance allegation, stating he was never asked to provide proof of coverage during the stop.

In a public statement, Bryant described the arrest as unlawful and said he believes his Constitutional rights were violated.

"At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, May 15th I was unlawfully arrested by the Village of Calumet Park Police department in violation of my constitutional rights. I want to make it clear. I was arrested for asserting my rights as a citizen… simply by me repeatedly asking ‘why am I being pulled over?’ I was yanked out of my car and placed under arrest," Bryant said.

He further alleged that officers did not immediately explain the reason for the stop or arrest and said he intends to challenge what happened.

What's next:

Bryant is now seeking a meeting with Calumet Park Mayor Ronald Denson and is calling for the release of body camera footage from the officers involved. He is also requesting the release of his impounded vehicle.

Bryant is scheduled to appear in court in July as the case proceeds.

He says he is speaking publicly to clear his name and says he intends to continue pursuing accountability over the incident.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Tia Ewing.



