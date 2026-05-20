Construction worker dies after falling from roof in Palatine: police

The Brief A 40-year-old construction worker died after falling from a roof in Palatine on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded around 3:48 p.m. to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Court, where the worker was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Palatine police, fire officials and OSHA are investigating the incident, and the worker’s identity has not been released.



A construction worker in Palatine has died after falling from a roof, according to police.

Around 3:48 p.m., police and fire officers responded to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Ct. for a report of a construction worker who had fallen from a roof.

When officials arrived, the 40-year-old man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

What's next:

Palatine Police Department, Palatine Fire Department, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

The worker's identity has not yet been released.