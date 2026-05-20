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Construction worker dies after falling from roof in Palatine: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 20, 2026 5:45 PM CDT
Palatine
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 40-year-old construction worker died after falling from a roof in Palatine on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
    • Officers responded around 3:48 p.m. to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Court, where the worker was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Palatine police, fire officials and OSHA are investigating the incident, and the worker’s identity has not been released.

PALATINE, Ill. - A construction worker in Palatine has died after falling from a roof, according to police.

Around 3:48 p.m., police and fire officers responded to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Ct. for a report of a construction worker who had fallen from a roof.

When officials arrived, the 40-year-old man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

What's next:

Palatine Police Department, Palatine Fire Department, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

The worker's identity has not yet been released.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Palatine Police Department.

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