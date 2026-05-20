Construction worker dies after falling from roof in Palatine: police
PALATINE, Ill. - A construction worker in Palatine has died after falling from a roof, according to police.
Around 3:48 p.m., police and fire officers responded to the 400 block of W. Mahogany Ct. for a report of a construction worker who had fallen from a roof.
When officials arrived, the 40-year-old man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
What's next:
Palatine Police Department, Palatine Fire Department, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.
The worker's identity has not yet been released.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Palatine Police Department.