Former Chicago body removal contractor sues city over lost contract

The Brief Allied Services Group, which handled body removals for Chicago for 14 years, is suing the city after losing the contract to a lower bidder, Wallace Harrison Funeral Home. The lawsuit alleges Wallace failed to meet business requirements, including insurance and certifications, and claims the bidding process was flawed. Allied says delays in body pickups are now affecting families and first responders, while the city has not yet responded to requests for comment.



For 14 years, Allied Services Group did the job no one wanted to do: remove bodies and take them to the medical examiner’s office.

They say they did it responsibly.

But the city of Chicago gave the contract to a lower bidder. And now they say the service is not being done correctly.

Allied Services Group employed body removal technicians who were required to get to a scene in Chicago in under 75 minutes. They say their records prove consistent performance.

But last year, the multi-million dollar contract went to Wallace Harrison Funeral Home for much less.

Allied’s lawsuit claims Wallace failed to maintain business requirements, including insurance liability and certifications.

They say the bidding process was flawed, and now families and first responders are having to wait too long for the deceased to be picked up.

What they're saying:

Allied owner John Stamps said he had a good working relationship with the city.

"For them to take the contract away was mind-blowing," Stamps said. "Some of their kids worked for me; in the police department, city hall, they worked for Allied. I can’t believe they took it away like that."

Allied still wants to do business with the city. The owner says they can be up and running in 30 days.

The other side:

Fox Chicago has reached out to the city for comment but has not yet received a response.