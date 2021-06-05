15-year-old boy dies after May shooting in Englewood

A 15-year-old boy who was wounded in a shooting last week in Englewood has died from his injuries.

Robert Barr was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. Saturday at Comer Children’s Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled his death a homicide.

Barr, two other teens and a man were shot May 26 after an argument broke out inside an apartment in the 7200 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

Barr suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in his neck and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. Another boy, 17, was struck in the left shoulder and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The man, 22, was struck in the back and groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been reported.