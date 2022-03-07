16-year-old boy fatally struck by two SUVs in Burr Ridge hit-and-run

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in southwest suburban Burr Ridge.

The boy was walking about 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 83 and Central Avenue when he was struck by two dark-colored SUVs, Burr Ridge police said.

The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored 2014-18 Jeep, which will have passenger side front end damage, and a dark-colored 2013-15 Toyota, which may have front and right side damage.

Investigators are also trying to locate a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates that was seen leaving the area, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Burr Ridge Police Department at 630-323-8181.