16-year-old fatally shot in head outside home on Chicago's Northwest Side identified

A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed on a back porch in Cragin Saturday night has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the teen as Sergio Ortiz from Elmwood Park.

According to police, Ortiz was on a porch at the rear of a residence in the 5300 block of W. Oakdale at approximately 9:28 p.m. Saturday when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.