Man fatally struck by car on Lake Shore Drive after leaving scene of domestic incident

A man was fatally struck by a car on Lake Shore Drive near Oakland Friday night after leaving the scene of a domestic incident.

Officers responded to a domestic-related call in the 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, a 46-year-old man who was involved in the incident left. Shortly after, the man was attempting to cross Lake Shore Drive near 39th Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating the crash.