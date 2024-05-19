Charges filed in deadly Glenview crash • 2 Illinois Red Lobsters close • Chicago Bears schedule released

Charges have been filed after a crash in Glenview took the life of a beloved high school senior; Red Lobster abruptly closed two locations in Illinois; and the 2024 Chicago Bears schedule was released.

Friends, family heartbroken after high school senior killed in Glenview crash: 'I'll see you again one day'

A tragic crash on Sunday night left a high school senior dead just days before prom and graduation, and seriously injured three other people in suburban Glenview .

The two-vehicle accident unfolded just after 11 p.m. on Mother’s Day along Lake Avenue near Meadow Lane, according to officials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen who lost his life as 17-year-old Marko Niketic of Glenview.

The Glenbrook South High School student was well-liked and well-respected, according to classmates.

Red Lobster abruptly closes 2 restaurants in Illinois

Two Red Lobster restaurants in Illinois are among dozens across the nation to abruptly close their doors amid reports that the popular seafood chain might soon file for bankruptcy.

The restaurants were closed in Bloomingdale and Danville, according to the company’s website.

Restaurants in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Indianapolis and Elkhart, Indiana were also shuttered. They are among at least 48 locations in more than 20 states to suddenly shut down operations. Click here for a state-by-state list of the closures, according to TAGeX Brands.

Marko Niketic's death: Northbrook man charged in crash that killed Glenview teen

A Northbrook man is facing charges for allegedly speeding and causing the crash that killed a beloved Glenbrook South High School senior on Mother's Day.

According to police, 21-year-old Taeyoung Kim was driving his vehicle westbound on East Lake Avenue at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner when he struck 17-year-old Marko Niketic's vehicle near the intersection with Meadow Lane.

Niketic was killed as a result of the impact. Kim has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, and reckless homicide – among other charges. His blood alcohol content surpassed the legal limit, police said.

Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry to be renamed

The Museum of Science (MSI) and Industry is getting a new name to honor the man behind a historic donation.

In 2019, the MSI, located in Chicago's Hyde Park, received a $125 million donation from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst.

Illinois’ newest multi-millionaire just won the first top prize of $10 million on the Illinois Lottery’s $50 scratch-off ticket. (Illinois Lottery)

Illinois Lottery player wins $10M top prize on scratch-off game

An Illinois Lottery player is a multi-millionaire after being the first person to win the top prize of the state's first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket.

The winner, who requested to stay anonymous, purchased the "$10 Million" scratch-off ticket from a Casey's convenience store at 3499 Fosterburg Road in Alton, about 18 miles north of St. Louis, according to a statement from Illinois Lottery officials.

Chicago Bears 2024 schedule released: See every opponent, date and primetime games

The Chicago Bears 2024 season is now known.

The NFL released schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday, telling us where the Bears will open their 2024 season, where they'll play their primetime games and where the team will finish its season.

This schedule sets the Bears up with a favorable opportunity to take its first step into a contending window.

In 2023, the Bears went 7-10 which vaulted the franchise into an offseason of questions. The team answered virtually every question.

Cook County duo charged in fatal Bridgeview shooting; believed to be murder-for-hire plot

A Cook County man and woman were charged Saturday in connection with a recent fatal shooting in Bridgeview, in what authorities said was a "murder-for-hire" plot.

Anthony Calderon, 20, and Agnieszka Rydzewski, 33, are charged in the shooting death of Arturo Cantu.

Officials said Cantu, 39, was walking to his car outside his apartment complex in the 7300 block of 79th Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot twice.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's first year: Balancing progressivism with public pressure

From public school teacher to Chicago Teachers Union organizer to Cook County Commissioner. Brandon Johnson the outsider has entrenched himself as Brandon Johnson the mayor. One year ago today, Johnson took the baton from former Mayor Lori Lightfoot – promising the most progressive agenda in Chicago history.

On that day, a packed UIC Arena witnessed Johnson take the oath of office and deliver a rousing address using lofty phrases to describe his vision for a compassionate and inclusive city.

"We can build a better, safer, stronger, Chicago," he said. "We just have to look deep into the soul of Chicago."

Winston P. Hart | Will County Sheriff's Office

Will County man allegedly fired crossbow into neighbor's home who owed him $60, threatened to kill him

A Joliet man was arrested last week after allegedly shooting a crossbow into his neighbor's home over a money dispute.

Winston P. Hart, 36, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

At about 6 p.m. on May 11, a Joliet police officer responded to the 800 block of Taylor Street for a person walking in an alley with a crossbow, prosecutors said. Additionally, the officer was notified about a physical fight that occurred in the 400 block of Raynor Street.

Chicago BBB exposes prom dress scam: Prom-goers left paying double

The way teens do proms can be expensive nowadays between the promposal, send-off and the outfits.

And now, some prom-goers are being forced to pay double for a dress — all because they were scammed.

It might look good on social media with filters and even AI. However, some of the dresses seen are being made just for photographs.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago discovered that promsstyle.com wasn't delivering what they were selling.