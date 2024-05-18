Cook County duo charged in fatal Bridgeview shooting; believed to be murder-for-hire plot

article

A Cook County man and woman were charged Saturday in connection with a recent fatal shooting in Bridgeview, in what authorities said was a "murder-for-hire" plot.

Anthony Calderon, 20, and Agnieszka Rydzewski, 33, are charged in the shooting death of Arturo Cantu.

Officials said Cantu, 39, was walking to his car outside his apartment complex in the 7300 block of 79th Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday when he was shot twice.

Cantu had remote-started his car and was walking to his vehicle when Calderon allegedly confronted him.

Police responded to the scene and found Cantu's body on the side of his apartment building. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Calderon was arrested Friday night on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Cantu's murder.

Following further investigation, it was discovered that Rydzewski was Calderon's coworker at a local McDonald's and she allegedly plotted Cantu's murder with Calderon, prosecutors said.

She's now charged with solicitation to commit murder.

On Saturday, investigators found evidence that reportedly linked Rydzewski to the crime and the charges against her were approved in the evening by the Cook County State's Attorney.

Rydzewski is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Leighton Courthouse.

Bridgeview Police were able to secure video from nearby businesses to help identify and lead them to Calderon after the shooting.

Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said that the shooting was an isolated incident and that police are investigating the reason for the assault and killing.