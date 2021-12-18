18-year-old man strikes pedestrian evaluating car following earlier crash in Grayslake

A man was struck by a car while assessing damage to his vehicle from an earlier crash Friday night in Grayslake.

According to the Lake County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash without injuries in the area of Route 60 and Fairfield Road around 10:30 p.m.

While officials were responding to the accident, a 911 call was made stating a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the same area, sheriff's police said.

When officials arrived they found a 28-year-old man of Round Lake Beach with critical injuries. Police said the man was assessing damage from the initial crash, and was heading back to his car when he was struck by a southbound 2002 Lexus IS300, driven by an 18-year-old man of Wauconda.

The 28-year-old was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.