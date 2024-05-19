Damien Abenante murder: Chicago man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Whiting

A Chicago man was arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot in NW Indiana earlier this year, according to Whiting police.

Leonardo Nunez, 20, was taken into custody by the US Marshal's Service at his home on the North Side on Friday.

Whiting police said Nunez fatally shot Damien Abenante on March 23 while he was walking with friends and family in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue.

Damien, who was from Chicago, was staying with his cousin for the weekend. He was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Prior to the shooting, he was a freshman at De La Salle Institute in Bronzeville.

A vigil was held on April 20. Dozens of grieving family members, friends and neighbors gathered in Whiting where the shooting happened.

Charges have not been announced.