Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged 2016 attack: 'I'm truly sorry'

Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a video on Instagram on Sunday morning apologizing after a video from 2016 recently surfaced that allegedly shows him attacking his ex-girlfriend.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said. "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Sean "Diddy" Combs was allegedly seen assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, during a 2016 altercation – in surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN.

Dated March 5, 2016, the video allegedly shows Combs during an incident that apparently occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Questions around Diddy's former lovers are of concern following a lawsuit alleging the mogul subjected Ventura to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19, and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations, calling them "lies." The two reached a settlement 24 hours later.

In response to the video, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it would be unable to charge Combs "as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."