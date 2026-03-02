Illinois Democrats propose independent commission to investigate state ties to Epstein

The Brief Illinois lawmakers filed House Bill 5723 to create a bipartisan commission with subpoena power to investigate possible Illinois ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network. The commission could refer cases to the Illinois attorney general and allow prosecutors to seek a statewide grand jury. The bill faces procedural hurdles and may not move until the fall session.



Illinois Democrats on Monday introduced legislation to create an independent state commission to investigate potential Illinois connections to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, arguing the state has the authority to examine whether Illinois laws were broken.

What we know:

House Bill 5723, known as the Illinois Epstein Files Investigation Act, would establish a 10-member bipartisan commission with subpoena power to investigate crimes that happened in Illinois, targeted Illinois residents or involved people and institutions subject to state law.

Supporters say the proposal comes as federal Epstein records continue to raise questions about who knew what and whether crimes extended beyond federal jurisdiction. They argue Illinois should determine whether state laws were violated and refer cases for prosecution if necessary.

"The goal here is straightforward: accountability and justice," said Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid, D-Bridgeview. "Under Illinois law, when crimes happen on our soil or when our residents are harmed, we have the authority and indeed the obligation to act. Nobody is above the law in this state, not the powerful, not the wealthy, not the connected."

How commission would work:

Under the bill, the governor would appoint all 10 members, subject to state Senate approval. At least three members must come from a political party other than the governor’s. Members would not be paid but could seek reimbursement for expenses if lawmakers approve funding.

The commission could request records from state and local agencies, issue subpoenas for documents and testimony and hold public meetings. It would issue reports over five years and transfer any open investigative files to the attorney general’s office when it sunsets.

The bill would also allow the attorney general to seek a statewide grand jury to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes tied to Epstein’s network, including human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"The Epstein trafficking network had tentacles throughout the state of Illinois, and this bill will give our state the tools to investigate and hold every person accountable, no matter how powerful they are," said Lauren Layman Carter, an advocate for sexual abuse survivors. She added that survivors who come forward "will receive trauma-informed care and access to counseling and potentially compensation."

What's next:

Republican House Minority Leader Tony McCombie called Epstein’s crimes "horrific" but questioned whether a state commission could conduct a parallel federal investigation from Springfield.

New Mexico lawmakers passed a similar state-level commission in February. In Illinois, the bill was filed after a House deadline for new measures, creating procedural obstacles before the spring session ends May 31. Lawmakers could take it up during the fall session.