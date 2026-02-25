Prosecutors release new details in suburban daycare child abuse case

The Brief Prosecutors said there were ten children, 4 and 5 years old who were victims of either physical or verbal abuse at the hands of two daycare employees. Surveillance video inside the daycare allegedly caught "multiple incidents" between November 1-18th. One employee is facing 15 charges, including three counts of felony battery.



One of the women accused of physically harming several children at a suburban daycare appeared in court Wednesday.

Jessica Murillo, 36, is facing 15 charges, including three counts of aggravated battery, a felony.

What we know:

Murillo is accused of physically harming two children, both 4-years-old, at the time of the alleged incidents between November 5–18. Izabella Thompson, 23, also faces multiple battery charges stemming from those incidents.

Des Plaines Police said on Nov. 20, directors at A Mother’s Touch Daycare were notified by a parent about an incident in which a child care provider sprayed a child in the face with water inside a classroom.

Police said the directors launched an internal investigation, reviewed surveillance footage, contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and suspended Murillo and Thompson.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said the daycare facility found "multiple incidents" on video between November 1–18, with ten victims that involved either physical or verbal abuse at the hands of the defendants. They also alleged Murillo caused bodily harm to the victims, which is why they were asking a judge to put her in jail.

Murillo's attorney, William Luby, told a judge there's no evidence to support the allegations Murillo caused bodily harm to children. Luby said he wasn't aware of any official reports or complaints prior to the investigation against his client. Luby said his client has been fired by the daycare, but prior to the allegations, said she had an "unblemished" record. He said Murillo worked there for 11 years, and volunteered to speak with DCFS right away. He pointed out that neither he nor the prosecutor had seen the surveillance video of the alleged incidents. Luby argued there's no context to show what led up to the incidents, and that arguing the children suffered bodily harm is just interpretation.

Judge Aleksandra Gillespie called the allegations "extremely disturbing" and "a parent's worst nightmare." However, Gillespie said there wasn't enough probable cause to put Murillo in jail, citing no description of the injuries, no evidence to show bodily harm and nor criminal history from Murillo.

Gillespie allowed Murillo a pre-trial release with conditions, including no contact with the victims or their families, to stay away from the daycare, and to not have any contact with people under the age of 18. However, Murillo is allowed to have contact with children who are family members, under the supervision of an adult.

What they're saying:

Fox Chicago reached out to the daycare for comment. Someone called us back Wednesday saying they would send us a statement. As of Wednesday night, we're still waiting for the statement.

Des Plaines Police Chief David Anderson released a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the children and families affected by this troubling case. This was a painful breach of trust by individuals entrusted with the care of young children. I want to thank the directors and staff of A Mother’s Touch Daycare for acting quickly, alerting authorities, and fully cooperating with our investigators."

What's next:

Murillo is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing March 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Second District Municipal Courthouse in Skokie.

Thompson is scheduled to appear March 20 at 9 a.m. at the same courthouse.