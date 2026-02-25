Suburban Chicago man charged with murder in death of 5-month-old son

The Brief A 5-month-old was brought to a DeKalb hospital with severe head injuries on Monday. The infant was then airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died. Police charged the child's father with murder and other offenses.



A 30-year-old west suburban man is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly beating to death his 5-month-old son earlier this week.

What we know:

DeKalb police were called around 4:19 p.m. Monday to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital for a report of an infant with what appeared to be life-threatening facial injuries.

Police said the child had been brought to the hospital by his biological father, identified as Dominic G. Larson.

Officers made contact with Larson, who appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

Dominic G. Larson

During the interaction, Larson allegedly tried to leave but was handcuffed before being transported to the DeKalb Police Department for questioning.

Medical staff later airlifted the baby to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for advanced treatment.

On Tuesday, police were notified by Loyola medical staff that the baby had suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages and was unlikely to survive. The child was on life support and died that evening.

Larson is charged with the following:

First-degree murder, a Class X felony

Aggravated battery, a Class X felony

Reckless conduct, a Class 4 felony

Endangering the life and health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor

What they're saying:

"The DeKalb Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into this horrific and senseless crime, which led to the immediate arrest of this violent offender. The DeKalb Police Department would like to thank the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support regarding this tragic event," DeKalb PD said in a press release.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how exactly the baby was injured or what led up to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department.