ICE won't be tolerated at Chicago-area polling places, clerk says

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek delivered a direct message to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, saying federal agents will not be allowed to interfere with local elections.

What we know:

During a press conference, Kaczmarek said any attempt by military personnel or federal agents to intimidate voters or disrupt the electoral process would violate federal law. She noted such interference is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Kaczmarek also pushed back on claims that non-citizens vote in local elections, calling it a myth. She said undocumented immigrants risk deportation if caught and are unlikely to appear at polling places.

The clerk emphasized DuPage County’s "Vote Anywhere" system, which allows voters to cast ballots at any of the county’s 248 polling places on Election Day. She said that system prevents targeting of specific locations because voters can simply choose another site.

Beginning immediately, the clerk’s office is launching a dedicated hotline for residents to report any potential ICE presence at polling places or early voting sites. The number is 630-407-5634.

There are currently 24 early voting locations open across the county for the next two weeks. Voters may also request a vote-by-mail ballot, though officials urge residents to return completed ballots well in advance of Election Day to ensure they are postmarked in time.

What's next:

Kaczmarek said regardless of how residents choose to vote in person on Election Day, during early voting or by mail, voters should not be intimidated and should exercise their constitutional right to cast a ballot.