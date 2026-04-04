18-year-old shot in neck during argument on Chicago’s Southwest Side: police

The Brief An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a domestic dispute in Chicago. Police say the shooting happened inside a home on the 5100 block of South Kostner during an argument with a man. The victim took herself to a hospital before being transferred for further treatment, and police recovered a firearm as the investigation continues.



An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a domestic dispute in Archer Heights on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Christ Hospital of a walk-in patient who was transferred to Mount Sinai for treatment.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, said she was involved in an argument inside a home in the 5100 block of S. Kostner with a man. During the argument, the man allegedly discharged a gun.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and transported herself to Christ Hospital, where she was transferred to Mount Sinai and listed in critical condition.

Police recovered a gun from the scene. Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.