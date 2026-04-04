18-year-old shot in neck during argument on Chicago’s Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a domestic dispute in Archer Heights on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Christ Hospital of a walk-in patient who was transferred to Mount Sinai for treatment.
The victim, an 18-year-old woman, said she was involved in an argument inside a home in the 5100 block of S. Kostner with a man. During the argument, the man allegedly discharged a gun.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and transported herself to Christ Hospital, where she was transferred to Mount Sinai and listed in critical condition.
Police recovered a gun from the scene. Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.