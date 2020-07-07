19 shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

article

Nineteen people were shot, three fatally, Monday in Chicago.

A man was killed and two other people were wound in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:10 p.m. officers found a 30-year-old man unresponsive in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but died a short time later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of his death.

Two other people, a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds they also received in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said. The woman was struck in the head and is in serious condition.

The 24-year-old man was struck in the left shoulder and is in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the two survivors refuse to cooperate with police.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park.

He was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when someone in a vehicle unleashed gunfire, striking him in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The day’s first fatal shooting took the life of a 39-year-old man in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was found unresponsive about 2:27 a.m. in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said. He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Sterling R. Pledge Jr. of Homan Square on the West Side.

In non-fatal shootings, three people were wounded in a drive-by in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:15 p.m. they were standing on the street in the 7500 block of South Carpenter Street, when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. A 28-year-old woman was struck in the right shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center also in good condition.

A third person, a 42-year-old man, was struck in the right hand and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition, police said.

About 30 minutes prior, six people were wounded when someone fired shots into a group of people in Gresham on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m. a group of people were hanging out in the 1300 block of West 76th Street, when someone began shooting in their direction, striking six people, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other men, 23 and 21, were stuck in the left thigh and buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was struck multiple times in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was struck in the ankle and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old woman was struck in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Two men were shot in South Shore.

About 6:45 p.m. they were in a Chevy Malibu in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other man, also 38 years old, was hit in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 1:21 p.m. in the 400 block of West 110th Place when a white-colored Dodge drove up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

The man was struck in the head and back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

A man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway about 11:13 a.m. when he was involved in a road rage incident with a driver in a black SUV, police said. The cars exited the expressway and drove to the 5500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, where the driver in the SUV opened fire.

The man was struck in the jaw area and was able to drive himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The day’s first shooting wounded a 23-year-old man in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was standing on a porch about 1:17 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in a black SUV fired shots, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a Fourth of July weekend where 79 people were shot, 15 of them fatally.