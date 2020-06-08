2 charged after Bronzeville crash, reports of gunfire

article

Two men are facing weapons charges in connection with a crash Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side shortly after gunshots were reported in the area.

Antwoine Hill, 26, was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, while Cortez Williams, 27, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, Chicago police said.

A black Dodge Charger was eastbound on 31st Street near Wentworth Avenue about 12:25 a.m. when it hit a westbound Honda sedan, according to Chicago police.

The Charger then hit a light pole and caught fire, police said. Both vehicles came to a rest near 31st and LaSalle Street.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire nearby in the 3000 block of South Wentworth arrived to find the crash scene, along with an unoccupied Buick LeSable near the Metra tracks with its airbags deployed, police said. It was not immediately clear what the Buick hit.

Williams was arrested at the scene and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a leg injury, police said. Two handguns were recovered from the Buick.

Antwoine Hill | Chicago police

Advertisement

Hill was allegedly seen throwing a handgun while running on the train tracks and was taken into custody after a short chase, police said. That gun was also recovered.

While both suspects were involved in the crash, it was not immediately clear who was in which vehicle, police said.

A police source said investigators think the men may have been shooting at each other, but have been unable to confirm that. No one was hit by gunfire.

The 37-year-old woman who was driving the Honda for a ride-hailing service was taken to Stroger Hospital for observation in fair condition, police said.

Hill appeared in court Friday and was released on electronic monitoring, according to Cook County court records. He is due back in court June 12.

Williams remains in custody on $50,000 bail and is also due back in court June 12, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.