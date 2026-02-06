Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert canceled for missing Indiana boy

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  February 6, 2026 7:02am CST
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy reported missing Thursday afternoon in North Judson, Indiana.

The Brief

    • An Amber Alert was canceled for a missing 2-year-old boy from North Judson, Indiana.
    • No details were given on what prompted the cancellation.

An Amber Alert was canceled for a 2-year-old boy reported missing Thursday afternoon in North Judson, Indiana.

What we know:

The Amber Alert was previously issued around 4 a.m. by Indiana State Police. Just before 9 a.m., the alert was canceled "as requested by the investigating agency" and no details were provided, according to ISP.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department said Saxon Clemons was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in North Judson, about 120 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Investigators said they believed the child was in "extreme danger."

Saxon was described as a white male, about 2 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and blue and gray sweatpants.

Authorities were searching for a suspect identified as Dwayne Clemons, 44, a white male standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license plate CRS242.

The Source: The information in this report came from Indiana State Police.

