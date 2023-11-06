Suburban mom of two fatally shot at Chase ATM in Worth; 2 suspects in custody

Two suspects are in custody after allegedly shooting a mother of two at a Chase ATM in suburban Worth over the weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to the Chase Bank located in the 6800 block of West 111th Street for a person in need of assistance. When officers arrived, they located a woman who was fatally shot.

While investigating, police identified two individuals from Harvey as the suspects in this shooting.

On Sunday, the two were taken into custody and charges are currently being reviewed by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Both suspects are linked to several recent armed robberies around Chicagoland and northwest Indiana.

Police recovered multiple firearms, one of which is believed to be the weapon used in the homicide.

Courtesy of Jonnie Angel Kleins family, GoFundMe

The family of the woman identified her as Jonnie Angel Kleins. They say she was a single mother to two children, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. She was also a caretaker to her mother.

"She worked tirelessly to provide for her family without complaint," a GoFundMe set up by her family said. "She faced many battles head on, she was a warrior that never gave up."

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise funds for her funeral costs and expenses.