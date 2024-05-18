Chicago police search for man wanted in several garage burglaries in Norwood Park
article
Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to at least seven garage burglaries on the Northwest Side.
In each incident, the offender broke into the garage and stole tools and lawn care equipment.
The burglaries occurred at the following times and locations:
- 5700 block of North Melvina Ave. between 8:00 p.m. April 16 and 6:30 a.m. April 17
- 5800 block of North Medina Ave. between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on April 17
- 5600 block of North Major Ave. between 9:00 a.m. April 20 and 10:00 a.m. April 26
- 5700 block of North Merrimac Ave. between midnight April 21 and 7:00 a.m. April 22
- 5600 block of North Major Ave. between 4:30 p.m. April 21 and 11:45 a.m. April 25
- 5900 block of North Merrimac Ave. on April 23 at 5:45 a.m.
- 5900 block of North Melvina Ave. between 5:00 p.m. April 23 and 8:00 a.m. April 27
The offender wore a black ski mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt with a Chicago Bears logo.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.