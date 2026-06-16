2 former suburban Chicago college football players drown in Lake Michigan, school says

The Brief Two former Wheaton College football players, Jalen Shaffer, 26, and Philip LoChirco, 24, drowned Saturday in Lake Michigan in Port Sheldon Township, according to the school's athletic department. Shaffer played four seasons with the Thunder football program, while LoChirco played three seasons. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the drownings. Wheaton football coach Jesse Scott remembered the men as influential teammates and friends, praising their commitment to excellence, faith and service to others.



Two former suburban Chicago college football players drowned in Lake Michigan last weekend, according to their school's athletic department.

Jalen Shaffer and Philip LoChirco, both former Wheaton College players, reportedly died Saturday after drowning in the lake in Port Sheldon Township.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured is Philip LoChirco. (Wheaton College )

What we know:

Shaffer played four seasons over five years with the Thunder football program, while LoChirco played three seasons over four years, according to the school.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading to the drownings.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Wheaton football coach Jesse Scott remembered the two former players for their impact on the program and their Christian faith.

"They were more than former players in our program — they were brothers, teammates, and friends whose lives left a lasting impact on Wheaton Football. Both Jalen and Phil were great examples of what it means to be Wheaton Football players: men who pursued excellence in what they did on and off the field, but more importantly, men who wanted others to know and love Jesus and who were fiercely committed to their faith," Scott said. "As we grieve alongside their families, teammates, and all who loved them, we hold fast to the truth of the gospel. We are grateful that Christ meets us in our sorrow, and that our hope is secure even when our hearts are broken."

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.