2 injured in Lawndale apartment fire

Two people were injured Saturday night in a fire inside an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side.

Chicago police and fire officials responded to the blaze about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with burns to her body, officials said. She was listed in serious condition.

Another woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with smoke inhalation and was listed in fair condition, police said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.