2 men arrested following carjacking in Broadview

Two men are accused of carjacking in Broadview on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said Demitirus Boens, 25, of Chicago, and Joseph Wilson, a 25, of Oak Forest, were arrested following a broadcast of information involving a car taken in Broadview around 2:13 a.m. Tuesday.

A state trooper located the car on I-94 southbound at 91st Street and initiated a traffic stop. The car fled onto 119th Street and was involved in a minor property damage crash, state police said.

The two suspects exited the car and were attempting to flee the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, ISP officers were able to take two suspects into custody.

One suspect was transported to the hospital due to an injury from a K-9 apprehension, state police said.

Boens was taken into custody and arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance, aggravated fleeing, and resisting or obstructing a police officer. Boens was also cited for several driving violations.

Wilson was taken into custody and arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Boens and Wilson are both awaiting bond court hearing at the Cook County Jail.

"Through increased patrol efforts on Chicago area expressways, Troopers continue diligent enforcement efforts to stop criminal activity and ensure safe travel on interstates throughout Cook County for the motoring public," stated ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner.

There is no further information at this time.