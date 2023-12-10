2 men shot in Gage Park parking lot

Two men were shot in a parking lot in Gage Park Sunday morning.

At about 2:03 a.m., two men were in a parking lot in the 5300 block of South Kedzie when shots were fired, police said.

A 44-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was listed in serious condition.

A 22-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.