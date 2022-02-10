2 new Illinois retailers approved for SNAP recipients
CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois SNAP recipients can begin purchasing goods online from Sam’s Club and Meijer.
With these two stores included, LINK card users can now purchase groceries through 11 retail chains across Illinois.
"Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options," Gov. Pritzker said in a statement. "This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state."
Illinois has about 1.8 million SNAP recipients. Gov. Pritzker made it possible for recipients to begin purchasing goods online at the beginning of the pandemic.
The 11 retail chains are: Sam’s Club, Meijer, Capri IGA, County Market, Fairplay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, Woodman’s Market, ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart.
Illinois SNAP recipients who want to purchase goods online at Meijer must live in an area where Instacart is available. In addition, Meijer grocery locations are accepting Online EBT through Instacart.
Beginning this month, several Sam’s Club locations will begin accepting EBT as a form of payment using their "Scan & Go" mobile app.
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits is available here.
Other retailers interested in letting consumers purchase groceries online through SNAP can apply here.
Illinois launched online grocery purchases in June 2020 and all SNAP customers with Link cards are able to participate in the program.
List of Retail Locations
Capri IGA has two locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.
- 224 E. Harris Ave. - Greenville
- 201 Vandalia Rd. - Hillsboro
SNAP participants can sign up at www.capriiga.com if they do not already have an account.
County Market has 31 locations that will be accepting online purchases.
- 201 W. Blackhawk Dr. - Byron
- 408 Walnut Street - Carthage
- 331 Stoughton Street - Champaign
- 2901 West Kirby - Champaign
- 551 W Lincoln Ave - Charleston
- 1099 Jason Place - Chatham
- 2917 N Vermillion St. - Danville
- 1380 N Galena Avenue - Dixon
- 1090 East Fort Street - Farmington
- 415 E 1st. St. - Gibson City
- 619 N 3rd Street - Girard
- 943 East Laurel Avenue - Havana
- 518 South Main Street - Lewistown
- 2000 Western Ave - Mattoon
- 1120 N. 6th Street - Monmouth
- 422 South Market - Monticello
- 6 North Poplar Street - Pana
- 500 E. Sangamon Ave. - Petersburg
- 825 West Washington - Pittsfield
- 406 West Madison - Pontiac
- 4830 Broadway - Quincy
- 520 N 24th Street - Quincy
- 1201 East Grove Avenue - Rantoul
- 520 West Clinton Street - Rushville
- 119 Illini Boulevard - Sherman
- 210 East Carpenter Street - Springfield
- 2777 S. 6th Street - Springfield
- 1903 W. Monroe St. - Springfield
- 1501 South Dirksen Parkway - Springfield
- 210 West 3rd. St. - Sterling
- 1628 Georgetown Road - Tilton
SNAP participants can sign up on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers can also add their SNAP/EBT card through payment methods within account settings.
FairPlay Foods has seven locations that will be accepting online purchases.
- 4640 S. Halsted St. - Chicago
- 2200 S. Western Ave. - Chicago
- 2323 W. 111th St. - Chicago
- 3057 W. 159th St. - Markham
- 8700 S. Cicero Ave. - Oak Lawn
- 6620 W. 111th St. - Worth
- 8631 W. 95th St. – Hickory Hills
SNAP participants can sign up here if they do not already have an account. SNAP participants can find all of the SNAP eligible items on the FairPlay Foods shop webpage by selecting the EBT SNAP Eligible option on the left-hand side under the categories list labeled EBT SNAP Eligible.
Schnucks has 35 locations that will be accepting online purchases.
- 200 N Vine St. - Urbana
- 1301 Savoy Plaza Center - Savoy
- 109 N. Mattis Rd. - Champaign
- 1701 East Empire St. - Bloomington
- 202 Eastwood Dr. - Mahomet
- 975 South Annie Glidden Rd. - Dekalb
- 1750 Bradford Lane - Normal
- 2206 Barnes Blvd - Cherry Valley
- 6410 E. State St. - Rockford
- 4860 Hononegah Rd. - Roscoe
- 1810 Harlem - Loves Park
- 2642 Charles St. - Rockford
- 3134 11th St. - Rockford
- 1129 W. Broadway - Centralia
- 915 W Main - Carbondale
- 4800 N University - Peoria
- 10405 N Centerway Dr. - Peoria
- 1911 Sangamon Ave, E - Springfield
- 1001 Court St. - Pekin
- 2801 Chatham Rd. - Springfield
- 907 East Hwy 50 - O'Fallon
- 2222 Troy Rd. - Edwardsville
- 800 Carlyle Ave. - Belleville
- 625 Lincoln Hwy - Fairview Heights
- 501 Beltline Rd. - Collinsville
- 2665 North Illinois St. - Swansea
- 5720 North Belt West - Belleville
- 72 Airport Plz - Bethalto
- 1900 East Edwardsville Rd. - Wood River
- 3100 Madison Ave. - Granite City
- 2811 Homer Adams Pkwy - Alton
- 150 Waterloo Commons Dr. - Waterloo
- 1615 Camp Jackson - Cahokia
- 2712 Godfrey - Godfrey
- 1000 Columbia Centre Dr. - Columbia
Supermercados El Guero has three locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.
- 1520 Theodore St. - Crest Hill
- 850 N Farnsworth Ave. - Aurora
- 4023 S. Archer Ave. - Chicago
SNAP participants can sign up at supermercadoselguero.com if they do not already have an account. SNAP participants can find all of the SNAP eligible items by selecting items labeled with a checkmark of EBT SNAP Eligible.
Woodman’s Market has five locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.
- 151 Hansen Blvd. - North Aurora
- 2100 Randall Rd. - Carpentersville
- 3155 McFarland Rd. - Rockford
- 1550 Deerfield Parkway - Buffalo Grove
- 27555 IL Route 120 - Lakemoor
SNAP participants can sign up to purchase groceries online at www.woodmans-food.com if they do not already have an account. Once an account is created, SNAP participants can purchase groceries from Woodman’s Market online.