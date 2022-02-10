2 new Illinois retailers approved for SNAP recipients

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois SNAP recipients can begin purchasing goods online from Sam’s Club and Meijer.

With these two stores included, LINK card users can now purchase groceries through 11 retail chains across Illinois.

"Every resident in Illinois deserves equitable access to healthy food options," Gov. Pritzker said in a statement. "This latest round of expansion for online SNAP retailers is helping make that a reality for thousands of SNAP customers across the state."

Illinois has about 1.8 million SNAP recipients. Gov. Pritzker made it possible for recipients to begin purchasing goods online at the beginning of the pandemic.

The 11 retail chains are: Sam’s Club, Meijer, Capri IGA, County Market, Fairplay Neighborhood Market, Schnucks, Supermercados El Guero, Woodman’s Market, ALDI, Amazon, and Walmart.

Illinois SNAP recipients who want to purchase goods online at Meijer must live in an area where Instacart is available. In addition, Meijer grocery locations are accepting Online EBT through Instacart.

Beginning this month, several Sam’s Club locations will begin accepting EBT as a form of payment using their "Scan & Go" mobile app.

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

A list of eligible food items that can be purchased using SNAP benefits is available here.

Other retailers interested in letting consumers purchase groceries online through SNAP can apply here.

Illinois launched online grocery purchases in June 2020 and all SNAP customers with Link cards are able to participate in the program.

List of Retail Locations

Capri IGA has two locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.

224 E. Harris Ave. - Greenville

201 Vandalia Rd. - Hillsboro

SNAP participants can sign up at www.capriiga.com if they do not already have an account.

County Market has 31 locations that will be accepting online purchases.

201 W. Blackhawk Dr. - Byron

408 Walnut Street - Carthage

331 Stoughton Street - Champaign

2901 West Kirby - Champaign

551 W Lincoln Ave - Charleston

1099 Jason Place - Chatham

2917 N Vermillion St. - Danville

1380 N Galena Avenue - Dixon

1090 East Fort Street - Farmington

415 E 1st. St. - Gibson City

619 N 3rd Street - Girard

943 East Laurel Avenue - Havana

518 South Main Street - Lewistown

2000 Western Ave - Mattoon

1120 N. 6th Street - Monmouth

422 South Market - Monticello

6 North Poplar Street - Pana

500 E. Sangamon Ave. - Petersburg

825 West Washington - Pittsfield

406 West Madison - Pontiac

4830 Broadway - Quincy

520 N 24th Street - Quincy

1201 East Grove Avenue - Rantoul

520 West Clinton Street - Rushville

119 Illini Boulevard - Sherman

210 East Carpenter Street - Springfield

2777 S. 6th Street - Springfield

1903 W. Monroe St. - Springfield

1501 South Dirksen Parkway - Springfield

210 West 3rd. St. - Sterling

1628 Georgetown Road - Tilton

SNAP participants can sign up on the Instacart website or mobile app. Customers can also add their SNAP/EBT card through payment methods within account settings.

FairPlay Foods has seven locations that will be accepting online purchases.

4640 S. Halsted St. - Chicago

2200 S. Western Ave. - Chicago

2323 W. 111th St. - Chicago

3057 W. 159th St. - Markham

8700 S. Cicero Ave. - Oak Lawn

6620 W. 111th St. - Worth

8631 W. 95th St. – Hickory Hills

SNAP participants can sign up here if they do not already have an account. SNAP participants can find all of the SNAP eligible items on the FairPlay Foods shop webpage by selecting the EBT SNAP Eligible option on the left-hand side under the categories list labeled EBT SNAP Eligible.

Schnucks has 35 locations that will be accepting online purchases.

200 N Vine St. - Urbana

1301 Savoy Plaza Center - Savoy

109 N. Mattis Rd. - Champaign

1701 East Empire St. - Bloomington

202 Eastwood Dr. - Mahomet

975 South Annie Glidden Rd. - Dekalb

1750 Bradford Lane - Normal

2206 Barnes Blvd - Cherry Valley

6410 E. State St. - Rockford

4860 Hononegah Rd. - Roscoe

1810 Harlem - Loves Park

2642 Charles St. - Rockford

3134 11th St. - Rockford

1129 W. Broadway - Centralia

915 W Main - Carbondale

4800 N University - Peoria

10405 N Centerway Dr. - Peoria

1911 Sangamon Ave, E - Springfield

1001 Court St. - Pekin

2801 Chatham Rd. - Springfield

907 East Hwy 50 - O'Fallon

2222 Troy Rd. - Edwardsville

800 Carlyle Ave. - Belleville

625 Lincoln Hwy - Fairview Heights

501 Beltline Rd. - Collinsville

2665 North Illinois St. - Swansea

5720 North Belt West - Belleville

72 Airport Plz - Bethalto

1900 East Edwardsville Rd. - Wood River

3100 Madison Ave. - Granite City

2811 Homer Adams Pkwy - Alton

150 Waterloo Commons Dr. - Waterloo

1615 Camp Jackson - Cahokia

2712 Godfrey - Godfrey

1000 Columbia Centre Dr. - Columbia

Supermercados El Guero has three locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.

1520 Theodore St. - Crest Hill

850 N Farnsworth Ave. - Aurora

4023 S. Archer Ave. - Chicago

SNAP participants can sign up at supermercadoselguero.com if they do not already have an account. SNAP participants can find all of the SNAP eligible items by selecting items labeled with a checkmark of EBT SNAP Eligible.

Woodman’s Market has five locations that will be accepting online purchases for pickup at their stores.

151 Hansen Blvd. - North Aurora

2100 Randall Rd. - Carpentersville

3155 McFarland Rd. - Rockford

1550 Deerfield Parkway - Buffalo Grove

27555 IL Route 120 - Lakemoor

SNAP participants can sign up to purchase groceries online at www.woodmans-food.com if they do not already have an account. Once an account is created, SNAP participants can purchase groceries from Woodman’s Market online.