2 Rockford students shot in high school parking lot: police
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Two 17-year-old high school students were shot Tuesday afternoon in Rockford, Illinois.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says the two students — a male and female — were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Auburn High School when gunfire erupted.
The pair was struck and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The car suspected to be involved in the shooting was located and three individuals were taken into custody.
Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation, according to police.
No further details were immediately available.