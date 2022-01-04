2 Rockford students shot in high school parking lot: police

Two 17-year-old high school students were shot Tuesday afternoon in Rockford, Illinois.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says the two students — a male and female — were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Auburn High School when gunfire erupted.

The pair was struck and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The car suspected to be involved in the shooting was located and three individuals were taken into custody.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.