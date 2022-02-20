2 shot in West Pullman, 1 in serious condition
WEST PULLMAN - A man and woman were shot in West Pullman Saturday night.
Police said around 11:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing on the street in the 13200 block of South Prairie when shots were fired.
The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The woman was grazed by a bullet to the left arm and refused emergency medical services, police said.
There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.