2 shot in West Pullman, 1 in serious condition

A man and woman were shot in West Pullman Saturday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing on the street in the 13200 block of South Prairie when shots were fired.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman was grazed by a bullet to the left arm and refused emergency medical services, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.