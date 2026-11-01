One dead, one injured in fatal crash in North Aurora

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The Brief Early Sunday, Illinois State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-88 in North Aurora. One person died, and another person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. All westbound lanes were closed Sunday while troopers investigated.



A deadly crash shut down westbound I-88 in North Aurora early Sunday morning.

Deadly crash reported on westbound I-88

What we know:

At about 4:47 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Illinois State Police Troop 3 responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-88 westbound at Lincolnway Street and Route 31 near milepost 117 in North Aurora.

State police described the information as preliminary.

Deaths and injuries reported

State police said one person was declared dead after the crash.

Another person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic shutdown and investigation details

Westbound lanes remain closed:

All I-88 westbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated, according to Illinois State Police.

The closure was tied to the active investigation at the scene.

Crash still under active invesitgation

What we don't know:

State police said the scene was still active Sunday.

Police also said there was no additional information available at this time.