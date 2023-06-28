2 shot in West Englewood

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The men, 20 and 21, were outside around 3 a.m. when someone in a red SUV drove by and started shooting in the 2000 block of West Marquette Avenue, police said.

The 21-year-old was struck several times in the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 20-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.